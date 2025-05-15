Jumbo: A Homegrown Triumph in Indonesian Animation

In an impressive feat for Indonesia's growing animation industry, the film "Jumbo" has overtaken Disney's "Frozen 2" to become the nation's highest-grossing animated film. The movie has brought significant attention to local storytelling and animated filmmaking.

Since its release on March 31, "Jumbo" has attracted over 9.6 million viewers in Indonesia and generated more than $20 million, according to reports. The animated feature, produced by Visinema Pictures, follows the story of a village boy, Don, who overcomes adversity to host a talent show.

The success of "Jumbo" is seen as a major milestone for Southeast Asia's animation scene, which is increasingly attracting interest from global studios. The film's triumph highlights a rising demand for diverse animated content, inspiring further investment and creation within the industry.

