Jumbo: A Homegrown Triumph in Indonesian Animation

The Indonesian animated film "Jumbo" has become the country's highest-grossing animated movie, surpassing "Frozen 2." Produced by Visinema Pictures, "Jumbo" tells the story of an orphan boy named Don and has energized the local animation industry. Its success reflects growing global interest in Southeast Asian animation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive feat for Indonesia's growing animation industry, the film "Jumbo" has overtaken Disney's "Frozen 2" to become the nation's highest-grossing animated film. The movie has brought significant attention to local storytelling and animated filmmaking.

Since its release on March 31, "Jumbo" has attracted over 9.6 million viewers in Indonesia and generated more than $20 million, according to reports. The animated feature, produced by Visinema Pictures, follows the story of a village boy, Don, who overcomes adversity to host a talent show.

The success of "Jumbo" is seen as a major milestone for Southeast Asia's animation scene, which is increasingly attracting interest from global studios. The film's triumph highlights a rising demand for diverse animated content, inspiring further investment and creation within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

