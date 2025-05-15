Left Menu

Hollywood Heavyweights White and Butler Team Up for Crime Saga 'Enemies'

Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler star in Henry Dunham's crime film 'Enemies', filming in Chicago with a $25 million budget. White recently won at the Golden Globes and Emmys, expressing gratitude to creators and co-stars of 'The Bear'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:42 IST
Hollywood Heavyweights White and Butler Team Up for Crime Saga 'Enemies'
Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler have been cast as lead roles in Henry Dunham's new crime saga, 'Enemies'. According to Deadline, production of the film is scheduled to commence in summer in Chicago, with a reported budget of $25 million.

The film 'Enemies' centers around the intense game of cat and mouse between a persistent detective and a notorious contract killer, Deadline reports. Henry Dunham, who has taken on the roles of both writer and director, gained recognition for his 2018 crime thriller 'The Standoff at Sparrow Creek'.

Jeremy Allen White recently celebrated a win at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, despite being unable to attend the ceremony. This follows his Emmy win last year for 'The Bear', marking consecutive awards for his lead role in comedy.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, White, whose award was presented by prominent figures including Damon Wayans, expressed overwhelming gratitude. "My heart is just beating right out of its chest," he said, thanking the Academy, fellow nominees, and extending appreciation to 'The Bear' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, alongside his co-stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025