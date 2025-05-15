Hollywood Heavyweights White and Butler Team Up for Crime Saga 'Enemies'

Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White and Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler have been cast as lead roles in Henry Dunham's new crime saga, 'Enemies'. According to Deadline, production of the film is scheduled to commence in summer in Chicago, with a reported budget of $25 million.

The film 'Enemies' centers around the intense game of cat and mouse between a persistent detective and a notorious contract killer, Deadline reports. Henry Dunham, who has taken on the roles of both writer and director, gained recognition for his 2018 crime thriller 'The Standoff at Sparrow Creek'.

Jeremy Allen White recently celebrated a win at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, despite being unable to attend the ceremony. This follows his Emmy win last year for 'The Bear', marking consecutive awards for his lead role in comedy.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech, White, whose award was presented by prominent figures including Damon Wayans, expressed overwhelming gratitude. "My heart is just beating right out of its chest," he said, thanking the Academy, fellow nominees, and extending appreciation to 'The Bear' creators, Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, alongside his co-stars.

