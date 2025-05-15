Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Delhi College Library Amid Cancellation of Exams: A Fiery Ordeal

A fire erupted in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi, damaging numerous old books and leading to the cancellation of morning exams. Triggered by a short circuit, the fire required the intervention of 11 fire tenders and was eventually controlled without injuries.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:43 IST
A fire broke out in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce located in northwest Delhi's Pitampura on Thursday morning, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Officials reported that a short circuit in the library's server caused the blaze, extensively damaging numerous old books housed within the section.

The fire started at approximately 8:55 am, rapidly consuming the first three floors of the four-storey library. Eleven fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location and managed to control the flames by 9:40 am without any reported injuries. The morning session of the semester exams was subsequently cancelled, with the college promising to announce a new schedule soon.

Numerous students who were present during the incident witnessed the ferocious flames and shared videos on social media. Safety measures were put in place, ensuring that students remained secure away from the chaos. The situation, officials noted, could have escalated dangerously if the fire had started after 10 am when more students were expected to be on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

