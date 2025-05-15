Miss Canada Emma Morrison: Championing Indigenous Voices on the Global Stage

Emma Morrison, the first indigenous Miss Canada, is using her platform at the Miss World pageant to advocate for the welfare of indigenous women. Currently in Telangana, India, Morrison is sharing her journey with the world.

In an exclusive interview, Morrison spoke passionately about her upbringing in Chapleau, Ontario, highlighting the struggles faced by indigenous communities, particularly women. The discovery of 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops deeply influenced her worldview, igniting her mission to leverage her beauty crown for a greater cause.

Morrison's Beauty With a Purpose project, Reconnecting Through Ribbon Skirts, serves to reconnect indigenous people with their culture and empower them. Her visit to India's historic sites reinforced her appreciation for enduring cultural traditions. Morrison's journey has been met with overwhelming support, reflecting the collective pride of Canada's indigenous communities.

