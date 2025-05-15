Left Menu

Miss Canada Emma Morrison: Championing Indigenous Voices on the Global Stage

Miss Canada 2023, Emma Morrison, the first indigenous titleholder, advocates for indigenous women's welfare through the Miss World platform. Speaking from Telangana, India, Morrison highlights her Beauty With a Purpose project, Reconnecting Through Ribbon Skirts, aimed at reconnecting with her culture and empowering indigenous people while embracing global cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:04 IST
Miss Canada Emma Morrison: Championing Indigenous Voices on the Global Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Emma Morrison, the first indigenous Miss Canada, is using her platform at the Miss World pageant to advocate for the welfare of indigenous women. Currently in Telangana, India, Morrison is sharing her journey with the world.

In an exclusive interview, Morrison spoke passionately about her upbringing in Chapleau, Ontario, highlighting the struggles faced by indigenous communities, particularly women. The discovery of 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops deeply influenced her worldview, igniting her mission to leverage her beauty crown for a greater cause.

Morrison's Beauty With a Purpose project, Reconnecting Through Ribbon Skirts, serves to reconnect indigenous people with their culture and empower them. Her visit to India's historic sites reinforced her appreciation for enduring cultural traditions. Morrison's journey has been met with overwhelming support, reflecting the collective pride of Canada's indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025