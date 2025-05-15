Rahul Gandhi's Cinematic Advocacy for Social Equality

Rahul Gandhi took center stage in Patna, attending a screening of 'Phule', a biopic highlighting the impactful work of 19th-century reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. His presence symbolized a continued pledge to social justice causes.

The Congress leader, arriving directly from an engagement in Darbhanga, made his way to the multiplex, drawing a crowd of supporters and social activists. For many, it was a unique opportunity to witness a film alongside a notable political figure.

Despite the gathering's enthusiasm, some attendees expressed dissatisfaction when denied entry, alleging the fault lay with Gandhi's political opponents. The event underscored the interplay between politics and social advocacy in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)