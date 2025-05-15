Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Cinematic Advocacy for Social Equality

Rahul Gandhi attended the screening of 'Phule' in Patna, a film about social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. He was joined by supporters and activists, emphasizing his commitment to marginalized communities. However, some attendees faced entry issues, alleging political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Cinematic Advocacy for Social Equality
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi took center stage in Patna, attending a screening of 'Phule', a biopic highlighting the impactful work of 19th-century reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. His presence symbolized a continued pledge to social justice causes.

The Congress leader, arriving directly from an engagement in Darbhanga, made his way to the multiplex, drawing a crowd of supporters and social activists. For many, it was a unique opportunity to witness a film alongside a notable political figure.

Despite the gathering's enthusiasm, some attendees expressed dissatisfaction when denied entry, alleging the fault lay with Gandhi's political opponents. The event underscored the interplay between politics and social advocacy in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025