Crackdown on Misconduct: 12 Tuljapur Temple Priests Disciplined
Twelve priests at Maharashtra's Tuljapur Temple faced disciplinary action for alleged misconduct, including breaches of discipline and rule violations. The Tuljapur Temple Trust, led by Dharashiv's collector, barred them from the temple for 15 days to six months.
Twelve priests of the revered Tuljapur Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district have faced disciplinary measures since November last year. They are accused of misbehavior and breaking temple rules, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The actions were executed by the Tuljapur Temple Trust, which is chaired by the district collector of Dharashiv.
The officials reported that these priests have been barred from entering the Tulja Bhavani Temple for periods ranging from 15 days to six months.
