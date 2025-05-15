Jal Shakti Minister Reviews Namami Gange Progress in West Bengal

On Thursday, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil spearheaded a review session with officials from West Bengal to appraise the advancement of the Namami Gange programme within the state. The primary agenda was to scrutinize the status of current projects, target achievements, and to ensure timely execution under this national river rejuvenation initiative.

Paatil stressed the Centre's dedication to maintaining the cleanliness and ecological balance of the Ganga and its tributaries, underscoring the necessity for collaboration between the central and state governments. He acknowledged the joint efforts aimed at river protection, noting the significance of this coordinated approach in a statement shared on X.

Attendees included officials from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and state representatives, who engaged in an in-depth dialogue concerning pivotal projects and obstacles impeding progress. This review occurs amid a concerted push by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to expedite developments in sewage treatment, riverfront planning, and rural sanitation along the Ganga basin. The Namami Gange programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to cut pollution and rejuvenate the ecological wellbeing of the Ganga river system.

