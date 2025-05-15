Demi Lovato and Jutes: A Love Story Ready to Blossom into Marriage

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato, along with her fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, are preparing to embark on a new chapter in their relationship as they plan to exchange vows over Memorial Day weekend. Although the exact date and location remain under wraps, the anticipation is palpable.

The couple's journey began in January 2022 while collaboratively working on the song 'Substance', and they went public with their relationship by August of that year. Lovato has been vocal about her deep connection with Jutes, describing him as the cornerstone of her future aspirations.

In recent social media posts, both Lovato and Jutes have expressed immense joy over their engagement, with Jutes mentioning they are taking a relaxed approach to wedding planning, ensuring they cherish their time together during this special phase of their lives.

