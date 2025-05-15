Left Menu

Demi Lovato and Jutes: A Love Story Ready to Blossom into Marriage

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are set to wed during Memorial Day weekend. The couple, who met in 2022 while co-writing 'Substance', shared their engagement milestone with heartfelt Instagram dedications, emphasizing their strong bond and loving relationship as they plan for a stress-free wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST
Demi Lovato and Jutes: A Love Story Ready to Blossom into Marriage
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes. (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato, along with her fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, are preparing to embark on a new chapter in their relationship as they plan to exchange vows over Memorial Day weekend. Although the exact date and location remain under wraps, the anticipation is palpable.

The couple's journey began in January 2022 while collaboratively working on the song 'Substance', and they went public with their relationship by August of that year. Lovato has been vocal about her deep connection with Jutes, describing him as the cornerstone of her future aspirations.

In recent social media posts, both Lovato and Jutes have expressed immense joy over their engagement, with Jutes mentioning they are taking a relaxed approach to wedding planning, ensuring they cherish their time together during this special phase of their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025