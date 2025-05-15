Cassie Testifies in Diddy Combs' Explosive Sex Trafficking Trial
R&B singer Cassie stands as the prosecution's star witness in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial. She discusses allegations of rape and forced sexual encounters during their 11-year relationship. Combs faces charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, which he denies, claiming consensual involvement.
In a gripping courtroom testimony, R&B singer Cassie described the harrowing details of her 11-year relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who she accuses of rape and sexual exploitation. The trial of the music mogul, charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, continued in Manhattan on Thursday.
Highlighting painful experiences, Cassie claimed Combs threatened to release degrading videos of her, locking her into a cycle of abuse. Combs, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, asserting that all activities were consensual and underlining his innocence during his ongoing trial.
The trial has drawn significant attention, with additional accusations expected from other women. Cassie's settlement of USD 20 million earlier this year coincided with numerous claims mirroring her allegations. If convicted, Combs faces significant prison time, with the trial poised to last two months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
