Zuckerberg's Testimony Under Scrutiny in Landmark Youth Social Media Case

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, faced rigorous questioning during a high-profile trial examining youth addiction to social media. The trial scrutinizes Meta's policies, especially concerning children under 13, challenging claims that platforms like Instagram and YouTube can contribute to mental health issues among young users.

Zuckerberg defended Meta's strategies, stating the company has discussed creating safe versions for children, despite internal documents suggesting efforts to engage young users. The case, filed by a California woman, accuses Meta and Google of monetizing children's usage while aware of potential mental health risks.

The trial, held in Los Angeles, reflects a global backlash against tech companies regarding their impact on youth. With similar lawsuits emerging nationwide, a verdict against Meta could significantly impact the legal landscape, challenging longstanding defenses of these tech giants.

