Zuckerberg's Testimony Under Scrutiny in Landmark Youth Social Media Case

Mark Zuckerberg testifies in a trial about youth social media addiction, focusing on Meta's policies regarding children under 13. Amid allegations that platforms like Instagram harm mental health, the case examines internal documents and company practices. The trial is part of a broader trend challenging tech giants over user harm issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 08:28 IST
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, faced rigorous questioning during a high-profile trial examining youth addiction to social media. The trial scrutinizes Meta's policies, especially concerning children under 13, challenging claims that platforms like Instagram and YouTube can contribute to mental health issues among young users.

Zuckerberg defended Meta's strategies, stating the company has discussed creating safe versions for children, despite internal documents suggesting efforts to engage young users. The case, filed by a California woman, accuses Meta and Google of monetizing children's usage while aware of potential mental health risks.

The trial, held in Los Angeles, reflects a global backlash against tech companies regarding their impact on youth. With similar lawsuits emerging nationwide, a verdict against Meta could significantly impact the legal landscape, challenging longstanding defenses of these tech giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

