Blake Shelton Reveals Secret History Behind Toby Keith's Hit

Singer-songwriter Blake Shelton recently unveiled a little-known fact about Toby Keith's 2001 hit 'I Wanna Talk About Me'. In a candid discussion, Shelton admitted he initially recorded the track, penned by his producer Bobby Braddock, due to his penchant for 'stupid raps'.

After recording the song, Shelton faced rejection from his label, which dismissed the track entirely. As a result, Braddock sought out other artists, leading the song to Toby Keith, who transformed it into one of his most memorable No. 1 hits. According to Shelton, there's no ill will, and he believes the song found its rightful performer, expressing this to Jimmy Fallon.

Shelton further shared how artist Post Malone invigorated his musical pursuits, inspiring him to end his four-year release hiatus. Their collaboration track is set to launch in the summer of 2024, marking Shelton's energetic return to the music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)