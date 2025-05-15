Left Menu

Manmohan Singh Lecture Series Launches in UK Amid High Indo-UK Relations

A Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture series was launched in London by the 1928 Institute, a British Indian research group. Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia delivered the inaugural address, discussing the significance of UK-India relations and the Free Trade Agreement. The event also initiated the re-launch of a British Indian Census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:01 IST
Manmohan Singh Lecture Series Launches in UK Amid High Indo-UK Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 1928 Institute launched a Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture series in the UK Parliament, spotlighting Indo-UK relations. Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia delivered the inaugural address.

Ahluwalia, a former deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission under Prime Minister Singh, emphasized the importance of the recent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK as a positive step.

In conjunction, the 1928 Institute reintroduced its British Indian Census to gather vital data on the UK's largest diaspora, encouraging participation from British Indians for policy insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025