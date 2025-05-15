Manmohan Singh Lecture Series Launches in UK Amid High Indo-UK Relations
A Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture series was launched in London by the 1928 Institute, a British Indian research group. Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia delivered the inaugural address, discussing the significance of UK-India relations and the Free Trade Agreement. The event also initiated the re-launch of a British Indian Census.
The 1928 Institute launched a Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture series in the UK Parliament, spotlighting Indo-UK relations. Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia delivered the inaugural address.
Ahluwalia, a former deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission under Prime Minister Singh, emphasized the importance of the recent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK as a positive step.
In conjunction, the 1928 Institute reintroduced its British Indian Census to gather vital data on the UK's largest diaspora, encouraging participation from British Indians for policy insights.
