Manmohan Singh Lecture Series Launches in UK Amid High Indo-UK Relations

The 1928 Institute launched a Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture series in the UK Parliament, spotlighting Indo-UK relations. Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia delivered the inaugural address.

Ahluwalia, a former deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission under Prime Minister Singh, emphasized the importance of the recent Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK as a positive step.

In conjunction, the 1928 Institute reintroduced its British Indian Census to gather vital data on the UK's largest diaspora, encouraging participation from British Indians for policy insights.

