Revolutionizing Yoga: A New Era of Mindfulness and Health

As the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga approaches, new initiatives 'Samyoga' and 'Yoga Unplugged' are set to transform yoga's role in modern life. These programs aim to integrate yoga into diverse settings, promoting emotional resilience and digital mindfulness while encouraging youth participation and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the 10th-anniversary celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, a transformative movement is quietly gaining momentum across the nation. Two prominent initiatives, 'Samyoga' and 'Yoga Unplugged,' are set to redefine the practice and perception of yoga.

These initiatives are being well-received in corporate and educational circles, indicating a growing trend toward incorporating yoga into daily routines as a means of enhancing emotional resilience, institutional reform, and digital mindfulness, according to a statement from the Ministry of Ayush.

At the recent Third International Conference on Yoga and Naturopathy held on May 12 in Karnataka, the progress of 'Samyoga' and 'Yoga Unplugged' was prominently highlighted, signaling the continued expansion of these initiatives into new areas of public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

