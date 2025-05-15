Gianni Infantino's Middle East Ties Delay FIFA Assembly

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's travel engagements in the Middle East alongside US President Donald Trump caused a postponement in the opening of FIFA's annual meeting in Paraguay, comprising 211 member federations. Infantino's delayed arrival was mainly due to his flight's late landing from a Qatari private jet journey.

The meeting commenced more than three hours behind schedule. Upon arrival, Infantino apologized multiple times for his tardiness, attributing it to flight issues. He underlined his presence at key political events to advocate for soccer's interests, a stance aligned with his role as FIFA president.

Paraguay President Santiago Peña, who spoke after Infantino's arrival, extolled the FIFA president as a valued friend. Infantino's decision to accompany Trump highlighted his inclination towards influential global ties. The recent events continue to demonstrate Qatar and Saudi Arabia's prominence in international soccer, with major tournaments lined up in both nations.

