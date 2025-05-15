Mumbai Patriotism: Seema Singh and Local Kids Rally for Indian Army

Mumbai witnessed a stirring display of patriotism on Thursday as social activist Seema Singh orchestrated an evening event to rally support for the Indian Army and the government in the wake of Operation Sindoor. The operation was a retaliatory move following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The gathering saw children waving the national flag alongside Seema Singh, who expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their swift and decisive action. 'We Indians, though peace-loving, stand ready to defend our country's peace and safety,' Singh told ANI, emphasizing the sentiment behind Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government responded to the Pahalgam attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, highlighting a reinforced policy stance against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi, in his address, reaffirmed that India's future talks with Pakistan would focus solely on terrorism and the issue of occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)