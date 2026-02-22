Congress vs. PM Modi: A Heated Exchange Over AI Summit
The Congress party fired back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his comments about their conduct at the India AI Impact Summit, labeling it as 'gandi aur nangi' politics. Congress defended its right to question the government, accusing the PM of trying to suppress dissent while diverting attention from pertinent issues.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his critical remarks about their behavior at the India AI Impact Summit. The PM had described it as 'dirty and shameless' politics, following a protest by the Congress that drew attention for being disruptive.
While Modi inaugurated development projects such as the Namo Bharat rail and Meerut Metro Rail extension, he condemned the Congress for turning an international platform into a venue for what he called 'ideologically bankrupt' actions. Congress, in response, maintained that questioning the government is a fundamental right.
The Indian Youth Congress also accused Modi of intentionally diverting discourse away from crucial issues, calling on him to answer the nation's concerns instead of reportedly signing unfavorable trade deals. The controversy has sparked widespread national discussion on political ethics and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words
Power Play: Karnataka's Fiery Caste Politics Showdown
Lalduhoma at 77: Celebrating a Storied Legacy in Mizoram Politics
Bomb Attack Allegations Shake West Bengal Politics
Cong turned global event into an arena for its 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics: PM Modi on protest at AI Summit.