India, the Land of Buddha: A Call for Global Trust and Peace

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized India's responsibility, as the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to promote peace and ensure global trust during a Vaisakha Buddha Purnima event. Referencing Prime Minister Modi's speech on peace and strength, he highlighted India's recent actions for maintaining peace. Minister Shekhawat addressed political criticism while reflecting on India's advocacy for non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:08 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday, highlighted the crucial role of Indian citizens in upholding the teachings of Lord Buddha during a cultural event celebrating Vaisakha Buddha Purnima Divas. Speaking at Dr. B R Ambedkar International Centre, Rijiju stressed the importance of global trust in India as the land of Buddha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, underscored India's quest for peace, asserting that strength is essential to achieve tranquility and prosperity. Referring to recent military actions as necessary measures, Modi emphasized India's commitment to peace, echoing his past statements at the United Nations.

Cultural and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated India's role as the steward of Buddha's message of peace. He responded to criticism from the Congress party, which accused the BJP of politicizing military operations. Highlighting India's accomplishments, Shekhawat criticized the opposition's attempts to question and dilute significant national achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

