George W. Bush's Art Exhibit: A Shining City on the Hilltop

Former President George W. Bush's latest art exhibition, 'A Shining City on the Hilltop,' has debuted at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The exhibit is inspired by the Southern Methodist University campus and community, where Bush's presidential library is located.

The collection comprises 35 new paintings reflecting the university's nickname, 'The Hilltop,' and draws from Ronald Reagan's renowned expression 'shining city upon a hill,' which symbolizes America. Teresa Lenling, director of the presidential museum, explains that the paintings depict not only the SMU campus but also its vibrant community.

Included in the exhibit is a painting from the center's 2013 opening, featuring several former presidents, including Bush's father. This marks Bush's fifth art show at the center, showcasing a variety of themes from world leaders to military veterans and American immigrants, all available for viewing until October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)