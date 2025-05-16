Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood and Progress

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim as they commemorated their statehood day. The Prime Minister praised Sikkim for its impressive development in multiple sectors over the years.

In a statement on social media platform X, he remarked, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood!" He further emphasized Sikkim's association with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions, and industrious citizens, acknowledging their achievements.

Following its protectorate status after India's independence in 1947, Sikkim officially became a state in 1975. Since then, the northeastern region has demonstrated significant growth across various socio-economic development indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)