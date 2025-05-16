Left Menu

Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Sikkim on its statehood day, highlighting the state's progress in various sectors over the last 50 years. Initially a protectorate, Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975 and has since advanced significantly in socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:14 IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim as they commemorated their statehood day. The Prime Minister praised Sikkim for its impressive development in multiple sectors over the years.

In a statement on social media platform X, he remarked, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood!" He further emphasized Sikkim's association with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions, and industrious citizens, acknowledging their achievements.

Following its protectorate status after India's independence in 1947, Sikkim officially became a state in 1975. Since then, the northeastern region has demonstrated significant growth across various socio-economic development indicators.

