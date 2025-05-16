Emilia Jones Joins A24's Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony'

Emilia Jones, known for her role in 'CODA', is the latest actor to be cast in the highly anticipated A24 biopic 'Tony'.

Directed by Matt Johnson, the film will explore a pivotal summer in the life of renowned chef and author Anthony Bourdain, set in Provincetown during 1976.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, the production is scheduled to commence this month, promising insights into the formative years of the iconic culinary figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)