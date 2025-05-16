Emilia Jones Joins A24's Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony'
'CODA' star Emilia Jones is set to join the cast of 'Tony', a biopic about chef Anthony Bourdain, directed by Matt Johnson and produced by A24. The film, written by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe, will explore Bourdain's transformative summer in Provincetown in 1976. Production begins this month.
Emilia Jones, known for her role in 'CODA', is the latest actor to be cast in the highly anticipated A24 biopic 'Tony'.
Directed by Matt Johnson, the film will explore a pivotal summer in the life of renowned chef and author Anthony Bourdain, set in Provincetown during 1976.
While specific plot details remain undisclosed, the production is scheduled to commence this month, promising insights into the formative years of the iconic culinary figure.
