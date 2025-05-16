Ana de Armas Addresses Tom Cruise Romance Rumors Amid New Projects

In a revelation that is sure to capture public interest, actress Ana de Armas has spoken out regarding her relationship with Tom Cruise, which has been a subject of media speculation. Despite rumors of romance, de Armas has clarified that their connection is purely professional, as reported by E! News.

Speaking on a talk show, de Armas shared that she and Cruise are actively collaborating on several projects. "It's so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things," she remarked, highlighting their joint efforts with notable filmmakers Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.

The rumors of a budding romance began in February when the duo was spotted together in London over Valentine's Day weekend. While public interest has grown, de Armas has candidly expressed her discomfort with such scrutiny, emphasizing a desire for privacy when it comes to her personal life.

