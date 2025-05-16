ITBP Triumphs: Conquering Mount Makalu with Valor and Cleanliness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended congratulations to the courageous members of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday, marking their notable achievement of reaching the summit of Mount Makalu, the world's fifth tallest peak.

Despite facing extreme weather challenges, the dedicated ITBP team proudly unfurled the Indian national flag at the mountain's peak. In addition to their mountaineering success, they engaged in a significant environmental effort, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.' The team meticulously removed 150 kilograms of waste from the area, fortifying India's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Shah's message on the social media platform 'X' celebrated the ITBP officers' success and underscored their bravery and unwavering resolve. Mount Makalu is situated in the Mahalangur range of the towering Nepal Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)