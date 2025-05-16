Left Menu

Sikkim Celebrates 50 Years of Statehood with Pride and Vision

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day with festivities and reflections from key leaders. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister PS Tamang highlighted the state's growth and achievements. The celebration included a Tiranga rally and messages from Prime Minister Modi, praising Sikkim's progress across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:59 IST
PS Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim jubilantly celebrated its 50th Statehood Day, with enthusiastic participation from leaders and citizens alike. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister PS Tamang conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the populace. A vibrant Tiranga rally led by Tamang set the tone for the day’s events, culminating at Paljor Stadium with a massive turnout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings through social media, emphasizing the significance of the golden jubilee and lauding Sikkim's achievements. He remarked on the state's serene beauty, cultural richness, and progress in various sectors since joining India in 1975 after a decisive referendum.

In their speeches, both the Governor and the Chief Minister reflected on Sikkim's journey marked by resilience and unity. They reiterated their commitment to a future aligned with the vision of a prosperous and capable Sikkim, and called on the youth to lead the state's continued growth and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

