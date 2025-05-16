David Leitch in Talks for 'Gears of War' Netflix Film Adaptation

Renowned filmmaker David Leitch is reportedly in discussions to helm the feature film adaptation of the popular video game 'Gears of War' for the streaming giant Netflix, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Esteemed screenwriter Jon Spaihts is tasked with adapting the game's complex narrative into a screenplay. The project sees Netflix joining forces with The Coalition Studio, the original creators of the game, based in Canada.

The production will be handled by Leitch and his wife, Kelly McCormick, under their production label, 87North, alongside The Coalition. The narrative of 'Gears of War' is set on a dystopian planet on the brink of collapse, where humanity grapples with the existential threat posed by the monstrous Locust creatures emerging from the depths. This storyline provides a rich backdrop for the anticipated cinematic adaptation.

David Leitch, known for his directorial work on blockbuster hits such as 'Bullet Train' and 'Deadpool 2', is a highly sought-after action filmmaker. His directorial journey began with 'John Wick'. Besides the 'Gears of War' project, Leitch is also preparing for the theatrical release of 'How To Rob a Bank' starring Nicholas Hoult, Pete Davidson, and Anna Sawai, slated for September 4, 2026.

