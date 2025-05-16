Left Menu

Maika Monroe Stars as Eerie Governess in 'Victorian Psycho'

Maika Monroe stars as a psychopathic governess in 'Victorian Psycho', a horror thriller directed by Zachary Wigon. Set in 1858, the film follows Winifred Notty, who conceals her dark tendencies while working at a gothic manor. Produced by Dan Kagan's Traffic., the film adapts Virginia Feito's best-selling book.

Actress Maika Monroe is set to bring her acclaimed talent to the role of a sinister governess in 'Victorian Psycho,' a psychological horror thriller helmed by director Zachary Wigon. This chilling narrative is an adaptation of Virginia Feito's best-selling book, with Feito herself penning the screenplay, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Set against the eerie backdrop of 1858, the plot revolves around Winifred Notty, a governess with hidden psychopathic inclinations, taking up residence at a remote gothic manor. As she tends to her charges, mysterious disappearances of the staff stir suspicion among the estate's owners. They begin to wonder if their new governess is hiding more than just a penchant for mixing sugar with arsenic, according to sources.

The film's production is spearheaded by Dan Kagan under his Traffic. banner, alongside Sebastien Raybaud for Anton and Wigon, in collaboration with Anonymous Content. Executive producers include Nick Shumaker, Bard Dorros, and Virginia Feito herself. Director Wigon expressed enthusiasm for Monroe's role, citing her history of intricate performances. Monroe, recognized for her 'scream queen' status with films like 'The Guest' and 'It Follows,' further expands her repertoire by taking on this unique, unsettling character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

