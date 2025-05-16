Tilda Swinton Takes Lead in David Lowery's Whodunnit 'Death in Her Hands'

Renowned actress Tilda Swinton is slated to star in the upcoming film 'Death in Her Hands', an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's cult novel, directed by David Lowery. This project, as reported by Variety, is set to explore the realms of mystery and psychological thrillers.

Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Jeanie Igoe, with Simon Gillis and Ann Phillips as executive producers, the film marks a collaborative effort to bring Moshfegh's unique prose to the screen. Lowery expressed his admiration for the author's writing, emphasizing the challenge of capturing the novel's essence.

The adaptation promises to uncover the enigmatic storyline while benefiting from Swinton's exceptional talent. Producers Canning and Sherman praised Lowery for his ability to craft atmospheric stories, highlighting the synergy between the director, Swinton, and the production team, aiming to deliver a haunting cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)