Tilda Swinton Takes Lead in David Lowery's Whodunnit 'Death in Her Hands'

Tilda Swinton will star in David Lowery's film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's novel 'Death in Her Hands'. Described as an anarchic whodunnit, the film is anticipated for its psychological depth. Produced by Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, it's set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:13 IST
Tilda Swinton (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress Tilda Swinton is slated to star in the upcoming film 'Death in Her Hands', an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's cult novel, directed by David Lowery. This project, as reported by Variety, is set to explore the realms of mystery and psychological thrillers.

Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Jeanie Igoe, with Simon Gillis and Ann Phillips as executive producers, the film marks a collaborative effort to bring Moshfegh's unique prose to the screen. Lowery expressed his admiration for the author's writing, emphasizing the challenge of capturing the novel's essence.

The adaptation promises to uncover the enigmatic storyline while benefiting from Swinton's exceptional talent. Producers Canning and Sherman praised Lowery for his ability to craft atmospheric stories, highlighting the synergy between the director, Swinton, and the production team, aiming to deliver a haunting cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

