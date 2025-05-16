Left Menu

Restoring Rajon ki Baoli: A Triumph of Heritage and Tradition

After years of restoration, the 16th-century Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Delhi, has reopened. Led by ASI and WMFI, the project preserved its Lodi-era architecture using traditional materials. This restoration highlights traditional water systems' role in sustainable water management amid climate change challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:43 IST
Restoring Rajon ki Baoli: A Triumph of Heritage and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural revival, the 16th-century Rajon ki Baoli, a stepwell nestled in Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park, is now open to visitors. This reopening follows an extensive conservation effort spearheaded by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in partnership with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI).

Constructed around 1506 during the Lodi dynasty, the stepwell is an architectural marvel of its time, not only for its water storage capabilities but also for its stunning design that offered respite to travelers. The restoration, aiming to respect historical authenticity, utilized traditional materials like lime plaster to remain true to the Lodi-era workmanship.

This restoration effort shines a spotlight on the importance of traditional water systems, underscoring their sustainability in modern water management amid pressing climate change concerns. The conservation initiative also engaged local communities in educational and participatory activities, ensuring the baoli's preservation for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025