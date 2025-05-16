Restoring Rajon ki Baoli: A Triumph of Heritage and Tradition

In a significant cultural revival, the 16th-century Rajon ki Baoli, a stepwell nestled in Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park, is now open to visitors. This reopening follows an extensive conservation effort spearheaded by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in partnership with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI).

Constructed around 1506 during the Lodi dynasty, the stepwell is an architectural marvel of its time, not only for its water storage capabilities but also for its stunning design that offered respite to travelers. The restoration, aiming to respect historical authenticity, utilized traditional materials like lime plaster to remain true to the Lodi-era workmanship.

This restoration effort shines a spotlight on the importance of traditional water systems, underscoring their sustainability in modern water management amid pressing climate change concerns. The conservation initiative also engaged local communities in educational and participatory activities, ensuring the baoli's preservation for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)