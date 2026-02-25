Unveiling the Milky Way's Secrets: A Stellar Revelation

In a groundbreaking achievement, a telescope in Chile has captured unparalleled images of star-forming gases at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, showcasing the swirling splendour in unprecedented detail.

Released by the European Southern Observatory, the images provide a closer look at a cold cosmic region over 650 light-years across, enveloping the supermassive black hole at the galaxy's core.

This significant image, the largest taken by the ALMA antenna network, is pivotal for astronomers aiming to comprehend the galactic evolution, according to Steve Longmore of Liverpool John Moores University and Ashley Barnes of the research team.

