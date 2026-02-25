Left Menu

Unveiling the Milky Way's Secrets: A Stellar Revelation

A telescope in Chile, part of the ALMA network, captured unprecedented details of star-forming gases at the center of the Milky Way. This image, the largest of its kind, reveals cold cosmic gases and dust surrounding the galaxy's central black hole, aiding astronomers in understanding galactic evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement, a telescope in Chile has captured unparalleled images of star-forming gases at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, showcasing the swirling splendour in unprecedented detail.

Released by the European Southern Observatory, the images provide a closer look at a cold cosmic region over 650 light-years across, enveloping the supermassive black hole at the galaxy's core.

This significant image, the largest taken by the ALMA antenna network, is pivotal for astronomers aiming to comprehend the galactic evolution, according to Steve Longmore of Liverpool John Moores University and Ashley Barnes of the research team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

