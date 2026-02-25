U.S. Tariff Rate Hike: The 15% Threshold

The United States is poised to raise its tariff rates to 15 percent or potentially higher for select countries, according to a statement by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This increase follows the newly-imposed 10 percent tariff rate.

Though Greer did not disclose which countries will face the hike, he emphasized the adjustments align with recent tariff strategies. Speaking on Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria,' Greer noted, 'Right now, we have the 10% tariff. It'll go up to 15 (%) for some and then it may go higher for others.'

This development is part of a broader U.S. policy initiative to recalibrate trade tariffs, reflecting ongoing economic strategy adjustments. Observers are keen on understanding the specific impacts on global trade relations.

