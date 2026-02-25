Rajasthan Cabinet Paves Way for Economic Revitalization

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Cabinet rolled out pivotal economic reforms to boost investment and employment across the state. The centerpiece of these decisions is the establishment of a new Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate, set to replace the existing State Revenue Intelligence Directorate. This move aims to bolster measures against economic crimes, ensuring stricter financial discipline.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa highlighted that the newly formed directorate will tackle a range of fraudulent activities, including real estate fraud, financial crimes in the banking and insurance sectors, and illegal document forgery. It will also work closely with various departments to curb tax evasion and revenue-related violations.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a groundbreaking Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy, 2026. This policy encourages the development of private industrial parks across four models, with significant subsidies for infrastructure development. Projects like the establishment of a beneficiation and pellet plant in Neemkathana are expected to fuel job creation and enhance the state's industrial landscape.

