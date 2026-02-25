Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinet Paves Way for Economic Revitalization

The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved key economic measures, including a Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate and a new policy for industrial parks. Aimed at curbing economic crimes and boosting investment, these initiatives are expected to bolster financial discipline and employment in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:40 IST
On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Cabinet rolled out pivotal economic reforms to boost investment and employment across the state. The centerpiece of these decisions is the establishment of a new Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate, set to replace the existing State Revenue Intelligence Directorate. This move aims to bolster measures against economic crimes, ensuring stricter financial discipline.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa highlighted that the newly formed directorate will tackle a range of fraudulent activities, including real estate fraud, financial crimes in the banking and insurance sectors, and illegal document forgery. It will also work closely with various departments to curb tax evasion and revenue-related violations.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a groundbreaking Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy, 2026. This policy encourages the development of private industrial parks across four models, with significant subsidies for infrastructure development. Projects like the establishment of a beneficiation and pellet plant in Neemkathana are expected to fuel job creation and enhance the state's industrial landscape.

