Ranji Trophy Tensions: Paras Dogra's Heated Moment
During the Ranji Trophy final, J&K captain Paras Dogra head-butted Karnataka's KV Aneesh in a heated moment but played down the incident. Dogra emphasized the importance of his team's strong position at 527/6 and highlighted their intent to continue batting without setting a specific target.
Dogra highlighted the determination of J&K's players to extend their batting efforts in the final face-off, without a fixed target, aiming to capitalize on their strong start. Acknowledging Karnataka's batting strength, the Jammu and Kashmir side remains committed to building a formidable lead. Dogra also underscored the importance of partnerships, pointing out his significant stand with Kanhaiya Wadhawan.
