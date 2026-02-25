Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Tensions: Paras Dogra's Heated Moment

During the Ranji Trophy final, J&K captain Paras Dogra head-butted Karnataka's KV Aneesh in a heated moment but played down the incident. Dogra emphasized the importance of his team's strong position at 527/6 and highlighted their intent to continue batting without setting a specific target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:37 IST
In an intense encounter during the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir's skipper Paras Dogra was at the center of a heated exchange on Wednesday, head-butting Karnataka's KV Aneesh. Dogra, addressing the incident, downplayed it as a minor clash in the heat of competition.

The on-field tension arose after Dogra hit a four against Prasidh Krishna, leading to words on the field with substitute fielder Aneesh. Despite the altercation, Dogra focused on his team's dominant position in the match, achieving an imposing total of 527/6, and reiterated the focus on securing a first-innings lead.

Dogra highlighted the determination of J&K's players to extend their batting efforts in the final face-off, without a fixed target, aiming to capitalize on their strong start. Acknowledging Karnataka's batting strength, the Jammu and Kashmir side remains committed to building a formidable lead. Dogra also underscored the importance of partnerships, pointing out his significant stand with Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

