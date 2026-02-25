Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over NCERT's Judicial Corruption Chapter

The NCERT has removed a Class 8 textbook from its website following a Supreme Court objection to a chapter on judicial corruption. The governing council is considering removing the controversial content from printed books. The issue sparked debate over educational content on judiciary accountability and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:38 IST
  • India

The Class 8 textbook, recently withdrawn by the NCERT, has sparked significant controversy due to a chapter discussing judicial corruption. The Supreme Court took issue with the content, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the judiciary's integrity. This development has prompted discussions about accountability and the portrayal of sensitive topics in educational materials.

NCERT, responsible for shaping school curricula, faces pressure to reconsider the inclusion of controversial subjects in textbooks. An internal review is underway after the Supreme Court's reprimand, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Government sources have criticized the chapter for isolating the judiciary's corruption from other governmental branches.

The chapter outlined systemic challenges faced by the judiciary, citing corruption and backlog issues. However, concerns were raised about its potential to foster distrust among students. The topic has reignited debates on how educational content should address sensitive issues, with calls for balanced representations across all government branches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

