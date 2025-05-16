Left Menu

Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Set for Global Streaming Debut

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho returns with 'Mickey 17', a sci-fi thriller based on Edward Ashton's novel. Starring Robert Pattinson, the film explores the story of an expendable clone in an expedition. 'Mickey 17' premieres May 23 on Max and May 24 on HBO.

Updated: 16-05-2025 21:26 IST
Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Set for Global Streaming Debut
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bong Joon Ho, the acclaimed Oscar-winning director known for 'Parasite', is back with a new cinematic experience titled 'Mickey 17', which is scheduled for its global streaming debut on Max on May 23 and its HBO linear premiere on May 24, according to Deadline.

'Mickey 17', written and directed by Bong, is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey7', described as a cerebral thriller akin to 'The Martian' and 'Dark Matter'. The gripping narrative features Robert Pattinson as an 'expendable', a clone tasked to colonize an ice planet, who defies authority when confronted by his replacement, the identical Mickey 18.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Bong, with executive production from Brad Pitt among others, 'Mickey 17' promises to deliver a high-concept thriller exploring themes of existentialism and perseverance, reported Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

