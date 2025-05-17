Entertainment Buzz: Diddy Allegations, Cruise at Cannes, Netflix Growth

In a series of impacting developments within the entertainment industry, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations as his ex-girlfriend accuses him of assault. This coincides with the ongoing legal battle Tom Cruise continues to star in global headlines with his recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The renowned French festival has also barred actor Theo Navarro-Mussy from the red carpet following sexual assault charges. Meanwhile, Chris Brown's legal troubles in the UK have put his upcoming tour into question, exacerbating the tumultuous nature of recent celebrity news.

Apart from individual celebrity stories, Netflix reports a significant increase in its ad-supported subscribers, rising from 70 to 94 million. The Cannes Film Market proceeds cautiously amid fears over potential US tariffs on foreign films, adapting to an evolving global business landscape.

