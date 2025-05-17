Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: 'Agnyathavasi' Set to Thrill on ZEE5

'Agnyathavasi,' a Kannada mystery-thriller featuring Rangayana Raghu in a pivotal role, premieres on ZEE5. The film follows a secluded police inspector whose life changes after a scholar's mysterious death. Set in the village of Nalkeri, the film promises intrigue, secrets, and gripping suspense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The critically acclaimed Kannada mystery-thriller 'Agnyathavasi' is set to captivate audiences as it premieres exclusively on ZEE5 from May 28. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the film features legendary Kannada actor Rangayana Raghu in a career-defining role.

Taking place in the quaint village of Nalkeri in Karnataka's Malenadu region, 'Agnyathavasi' follows the enigmatic story of a reclusive police inspector who had been devoted to his farm while his police station saw no criminal action. His peaceful existence is disrupted by the sudden and suspicious death of esteemed village scholar, Srinivas Iyer, unraveling the hidden layers of a community steeped in secrets, superstitions, and darker mysteries linked to Pashambara.

According to a ZEE5 spokesperson, 'Agnyathavasi' is anticipated to be a major success on their platform, given its theatrical achievements and the remarkable storyline, ambiance, and stellar performances. Rangayana Raghu expressed that playing the unorthodox police inspector was a deeply emotional and refreshing experience, resonating strongly with audiences during its theatrical run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

