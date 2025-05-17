Luke Evans Joins Star-Studded Cast of Action Thriller 'Traction'

Left Menu

Luke Evans is set to star in the upcoming action thriller 'Traction', written and directed by Lorraine Darrow. The film reunites Evans with Noomi Rapace and follows a former US soldier on a humanitarian mission. Shooting starts in August in Spain, with Evans playing a war photographer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST
Hollywood actor Luke Evans has officially joined the cast of the forthcoming action thriller 'Traction'.

The film, a gripping tale set in war-torn Chechnya, centers on a former US soldier leading a humanitarian mission. Authored and directed by Lorraine Darrow, 'Traction' also stars actress Noomi Rapace. Evans, recognized for his roles in 'Dracula Untold' and 'Beauty and the Beast', will portray an American war photographer in this project.

This venture marks a reunion for Evans and Rapace, who previously co-starred in the 2019 psychological thriller 'Angel of Mine', directed by Kim Farrant. 'Traction' is being produced by CrossDay Productions' Janette Day, Dennis Davidson, and Simon Moseley. Filming is slated to commence in August in Spain. Evans recently appeared in 'Weekend in Taipei', a 2024 release featuring Sung Kang and Gwei Lun-mei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

