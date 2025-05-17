Left Menu

Nancy Tyagi's Blossoming Return to Cannes

Self-taught fashion designer Nancy Tyagi from Uttar Pradesh returned to the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing a custom outfit she designed herself. Known for her digital content and over three million Instagram followers, Tyagi spent 700 hours creating a turquoise ensemble inspired by blooming gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:14 IST
Nancy Tyagi, a self-trained fashion designer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, made waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row. She graced the red carpet in a stunning turquoise outfit, a testament to her unique artistic vision and dedication.

Tyagi's latest creation, inspired by a garden in full bloom, featured intricate, hand-painted floral designs on a structured corset bodice. It embodied elegance and craftsmanship, demanding over 700 hours of meticulous work. Her return to Cannes after her 2024 debut marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Despite having initially prepared for India's civil services, Tyagi found her true calling in fashion. Her journey, fueled by creativity and passion, is meticulously documented on Instagram, where she boasts over three million followers. Her digital content showcases her exceptional talent in fashion design, making her a recognized figure in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

