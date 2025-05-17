Nancy Tyagi's Blossoming Return to Cannes

Nancy Tyagi, a self-trained fashion designer from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, made waves at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row. She graced the red carpet in a stunning turquoise outfit, a testament to her unique artistic vision and dedication.

Tyagi's latest creation, inspired by a garden in full bloom, featured intricate, hand-painted floral designs on a structured corset bodice. It embodied elegance and craftsmanship, demanding over 700 hours of meticulous work. Her return to Cannes after her 2024 debut marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Despite having initially prepared for India's civil services, Tyagi found her true calling in fashion. Her journey, fueled by creativity and passion, is meticulously documented on Instagram, where she boasts over three million followers. Her digital content showcases her exceptional talent in fashion design, making her a recognized figure in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)