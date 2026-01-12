KALKI Fashion Unveils Flagship Store in Chennai, Launching a New Era of Luxury Couture

New Delhi, January 12: KALKI Fashion has announced the inauguration of its flagship store in Chennai, marking a significant expansion in a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and appreciation for artistry. The launch was celebrated on January 10th, 2026, as a strategic move to align the brand's values with the city's aesthetic sensibilities.

The 4,000 sq. ft store offers a meticulously curated shopping experience, featuring dedicated spaces for bridal wear, menswear, and various attire categories. The interiors boast warm tones and handcrafted elements, creating an intimate atmosphere for customers to explore the diverse range of offerings, including exclusive bridal and couture collections. Experiential elements like private suites and styling areas elevate the shopping journey.

In a statement, Saurabh Gupta, CEO & Founder of Kalki, emphasized the brand's commitment to integrating with Chennai's artisanal culture, while also announcing plans for further expansion into global fashion capitals such as Dubai and London, aiming to position Indian couture on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)