Bruce Springsteen Biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Hits Theaters This Fall

The biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' features Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, chronicling the making of the iconic 1982 album 'Nebraska.' Directed by Scott Cooper and backed by an ensemble cast, the film premieres on October 24, aligned with the awards season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:25 IST
Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The eagerly anticipated biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere,' starring Jeremy Allen White as rock legend Bruce Springsteen, is set for an October 24 release by 20th Century Studios. Directed by Scott Cooper, the film delves into the creation of Springsteen's seminal 1982 album 'Nebraska,' celebrated as one of the most acclaimed records in music history.

Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, and Gaby Hoffmann round out the ensemble cast, with Strong taking on the role of Springsteen's manager and record producer, Jon Landau. The project, based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book, includes Springsteen and Landau's involvement.

Jeremy Allen White, portraying Springsteen, expressed his enthusiasm, describing the opportunity as a 'dream come true' and noting that the production had Springsteen's blessing. Notably, Dave Cobb, renowned for collaborations with high-profile artists, is overseeing the film's music. Positioned for awards season, fans are eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

