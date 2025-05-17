Left Menu

Tom Cruise's Bollywood Dream: A Star's Love for India

Tom Cruise expresses his affection for India, mentioning his love for Bollywood musicals and his desire to star in a Bollywood-style film. He recalls fond memories from his 2011 visit during a promotional event and is eager to collaborate with Indian cinema in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:09 IST
Tom Cruise
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise recently delighted his Indian fans with a heartwarming message in Hindi, expressing his affection with 'Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hoon' (I love you all very much). Engaged in a conversation with actor-influencer Avneet Kaur, Cruise revealed his aspiration to create a Bollywood-style film filled with music and dance.

The actor reminisced about his cherished memories from his visit to India in 2011, during the promotion of 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol'. Sharing his experiences touring iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal and immersing himself in Mumbai's vibrant culture, Cruise noted how deeply the Indian experience has been etched in his memory.

Driven by his appreciation for Bollywood's unique blend of music and storytelling, Cruise expressed a strong desire to revisit India and possibly work on a Bollywood-style film, citing the joy and artistry of singing, dancing, and acting. His latest film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', continues to captivate audiences across Indian theatres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

