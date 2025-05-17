Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes 'Hera Pheri 3' Foundations
Paresh Rawal, known for his iconic role of Babu Bhaiya in the 'Hera Pheri' series, has confirmed his departure from the third installment. This news has disappointed fans, who are questioning the movie's prospects without him. The reason for his exit remains undisclosed.
In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his departure from the eagerly awaited third installment of the 'Hera Pheri' series. Rawal, acclaimed for his portrayal of the beloved character Babu Bhaiya, confirmed his exit when approached by ANI, sending shockwaves through the film's fan base.
Fans of the franchise, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and previously Paresh Rawal, expressed their dismay on various social media platforms. Many questioned the viability of continuing the series without its iconic trio, highlighting Rawal's pivotal role in its success. One Twitter user exclaimed, "This can't be true. If it is, then how can they let go of an actor like Paresh Rawal?"
Despite the uproar, the reasons behind Rawal's departure remain undisclosed. Originally directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' debuted in 2000 with great acclaim. The sequel, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, followed in 2006. Both films are praised for their distinctive blend of humor and memorable performances. (ANI)
