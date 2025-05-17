Left Menu

Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes 'Hera Pheri 3' Foundations

Paresh Rawal, known for his iconic role of Babu Bhaiya in the 'Hera Pheri' series, has confirmed his departure from the third installment. This news has disappointed fans, who are questioning the movie's prospects without him. The reason for his exit remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:52 IST
Paresh Rawal's Exit Shakes 'Hera Pheri 3' Foundations
Hera Pheri (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his departure from the eagerly awaited third installment of the 'Hera Pheri' series. Rawal, acclaimed for his portrayal of the beloved character Babu Bhaiya, confirmed his exit when approached by ANI, sending shockwaves through the film's fan base.

Fans of the franchise, which stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and previously Paresh Rawal, expressed their dismay on various social media platforms. Many questioned the viability of continuing the series without its iconic trio, highlighting Rawal's pivotal role in its success. One Twitter user exclaimed, "This can't be true. If it is, then how can they let go of an actor like Paresh Rawal?"

Despite the uproar, the reasons behind Rawal's departure remain undisclosed. Originally directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' debuted in 2000 with great acclaim. The sequel, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, followed in 2006. Both films are praised for their distinctive blend of humor and memorable performances. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025