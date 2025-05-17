Left Menu

Pedro Pascal's Pandemic Fight in Neo-Western 'Eddington'

Pedro Pascal stars in Ari Aster's neo-Western 'Eddington,' a film tackling political unrest amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At Cannes, Pascal emphasized storytelling's power against fear and political turmoil. The film, co-starring Joaquin Phoenix, explores themes of conflict in a New Mexico town. Directed by Ari Aster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:44 IST
Pedro Pascal's Pandemic Fight in Neo-Western 'Eddington'
Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, the acclaimed star of Ari Aster's new neo-Western 'Eddington,' highlighted the critical role of storytelling as a means to counter political turmoil in the United States.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Pascal described storytelling and self-expression as pivotal in combatting fear. 'Eddington' features Pascal as a small-town mayor in a narrative that delves into tensions over COVID-19 measures and societal protests, with Joaquin Phoenix co-starring as a sheriff.

The film is set for a U.S. release on July 18, alongside stars like Austin Butler and Emma Stone. Director Ari Aster, known for 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar,' aimed to reflect the current American socio-political climate. Aster expressed concerns about the nation's direction, describing it as a troubling experiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025