Pedro Pascal's Pandemic Fight in Neo-Western 'Eddington'

Pedro Pascal, the acclaimed star of Ari Aster's new neo-Western 'Eddington,' highlighted the critical role of storytelling as a means to counter political turmoil in the United States.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Pascal described storytelling and self-expression as pivotal in combatting fear. 'Eddington' features Pascal as a small-town mayor in a narrative that delves into tensions over COVID-19 measures and societal protests, with Joaquin Phoenix co-starring as a sheriff.

The film is set for a U.S. release on July 18, alongside stars like Austin Butler and Emma Stone. Director Ari Aster, known for 'Hereditary' and 'Midsommar,' aimed to reflect the current American socio-political climate. Aster expressed concerns about the nation's direction, describing it as a troubling experiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)