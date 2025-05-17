Left Menu

Revitalizing Bengaluru: Parks and Culture Unite

Under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, 50 new parks are being developed within BBMP limits, while existing ones are upgraded. This plan includes seating, greenery, and soak pits to improve groundwater. The 'Bengaluru Habba' program promotes cultural engagement with traditional performances across 27 constituencies until March 2026.

Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:39 IST
In a move to enhance Bengaluru's green spaces, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is launching the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative. This ambitious plan involves developing 50 new parks and upgrading existing ones to improve recreational facilities for residents.

Blockquote: "There are 1,287 parks within BBMP limits, all equipped with new seating, greenery, and fencing. Efforts are underway to construct soak pits to boost groundwater levels," stated Special Commissioner Preeti Gehlot.

The 'Bengaluru Habba' cultural festival was inaugurated at Bugle Rock Park. Featuring performances like Dollu Kunitha, this initiative aims to foster community engagement through art, with events scheduled in all 27 BBMP constituencies until March 2026.

