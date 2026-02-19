Vibrant Villages Initiative: Transforming India's Border Communities

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the second stage of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from Cachar, Assam, targeting 1,954 border villages in 15 states and two Union territories. The initiative aims for comprehensive development, supported by a central government allocation of Rs 6,839 crore until 2028-29.

Shah described the VVP as pivotal to delivering Prime Minister Modi's vision of developing India's frontier villages. The program will enhance infrastructure and access to basic services, transforming these villages into bustling centers that support the nation's border security.

Initially sanctioned in February 2023 to cover 662 villages, VVP's first phase included over 2,558 projects with Rs 3,431 crore funding. The second phase, approved in April 2025, will extend these efforts to more villages, strengthening both community resilience and border security in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)