Vibrant Villages Initiative: Transforming India's Border Communities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the launch of the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme to develop 1,954 border villages across 15 states and two Union territories. This centrally-funded scheme aims to enhance infrastructure, basic services, and livelihoods to bolster border security and community resilience by 2028-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:06 IST
Vibrant Villages Initiative: Transforming India's Border Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the second stage of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from Cachar, Assam, targeting 1,954 border villages in 15 states and two Union territories. The initiative aims for comprehensive development, supported by a central government allocation of Rs 6,839 crore until 2028-29.

Shah described the VVP as pivotal to delivering Prime Minister Modi's vision of developing India's frontier villages. The program will enhance infrastructure and access to basic services, transforming these villages into bustling centers that support the nation's border security.

Initially sanctioned in February 2023 to cover 662 villages, VVP's first phase included over 2,558 projects with Rs 3,431 crore funding. The second phase, approved in April 2025, will extend these efforts to more villages, strengthening both community resilience and border security in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

