Trump's Ambitious Gaza Peace Initiative: A $7 Billion Challenge
President Trump announces the Board of Peace initiative to reconstruct Gaza, raising $7 billion initially from mostly Middle Eastern countries. The project aims to disarm Hamas, rebuild Gaza, and extend peace efforts globally. The board's effectiveness and U.S. intentions face skepticism, particularly from Western allies.
In a bold move towards Middle Eastern peace, U.S. President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his Board of Peace, revealing a collective $7 billion pledge for Gaza's reconstruction. The initiative, however, faces formidable challenges, primarily the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli military withdrawal.
The Board, drawing membership largely from Middle Eastern countries, marks a significant U.S. diplomatic effort yet lacks backing from some Western allies. Despite this, Trump declared a U.S. contribution of $10 billion, though details of the funding remain unclear.
Critics express concerns about the Board's ability to operate effectively, especially given its remit expanding beyond Gaza. As Trump's administration balances peace narratives with military posturing, notably against Iran, the international community watches cautiously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Board of Peace Initiates Massive Gaza Reconstruction Efforts Amid Controversy
Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction
Turkey's Bold Step Toward Peace: Legal Reforms and PKK Disarmament Process
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon's Disarmament Timeline Amid Tensions with Israel
Historic Pledge for Gaza: Trump's $5 Billion Reconstruction Plan Unveiled