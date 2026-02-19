Trump's Ambitious Gaza Peace Initiative: A $7 Billion Challenge

In a bold move towards Middle Eastern peace, U.S. President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his Board of Peace, revealing a collective $7 billion pledge for Gaza's reconstruction. The initiative, however, faces formidable challenges, primarily the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli military withdrawal.

The Board, drawing membership largely from Middle Eastern countries, marks a significant U.S. diplomatic effort yet lacks backing from some Western allies. Despite this, Trump declared a U.S. contribution of $10 billion, though details of the funding remain unclear.

Critics express concerns about the Board's ability to operate effectively, especially given its remit expanding beyond Gaza. As Trump's administration balances peace narratives with military posturing, notably against Iran, the international community watches cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)