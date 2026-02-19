Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Gaza Peace Initiative: A $7 Billion Challenge

President Trump announces the Board of Peace initiative to reconstruct Gaza, raising $7 billion initially from mostly Middle Eastern countries. The project aims to disarm Hamas, rebuild Gaza, and extend peace efforts globally. The board's effectiveness and U.S. intentions face skepticism, particularly from Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:30 IST
Trump

In a bold move towards Middle Eastern peace, U.S. President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his Board of Peace, revealing a collective $7 billion pledge for Gaza's reconstruction. The initiative, however, faces formidable challenges, primarily the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli military withdrawal.

The Board, drawing membership largely from Middle Eastern countries, marks a significant U.S. diplomatic effort yet lacks backing from some Western allies. Despite this, Trump declared a U.S. contribution of $10 billion, though details of the funding remain unclear.

Critics express concerns about the Board's ability to operate effectively, especially given its remit expanding beyond Gaza. As Trump's administration balances peace narratives with military posturing, notably against Iran, the international community watches cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

