India's Observer Role in Trump's Board of Peace Initiative
India attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace as an observer. The Board aims to facilitate Gaza Strip redevelopment with a $10 billion US commitment. The initiative, seen as a UN rival, includes 27 nations but not India as a formal member.
India participated as an observer in the first meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, focused on Gaza. Namgya Khampa, from India's Washington DC embassy, represented the country.
Despite an invitation from Trump, India has not become a formal member of the Board, which plans to redevelop Gaza with a proposed $10 billion investment from the US. The Board comprises 27 nations, such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
This initiative is viewed as a potential UN rival, and while India was invited, it did not attend Trump's earlier announcement in Davos, which launched the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
