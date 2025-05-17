Left Menu

Deoband Cleric Declares Tattoos 'Un-Islamic'

Maulana Qari Ishaq Gaura, a cleric from Deoband, labeled tattoos as 'un-Islamic', urging Muslim youth to avoid them. He stated that tattooing contravenes Sharia law and is forbidden in Islam. Gaura advised those with tattoos to seek repentance and remove them if possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cleric from Uttar Pradesh's Deoband, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gaura, has publicly declared tattoos to be 'un-Islamic.' In a video message released on Saturday, he urged Muslim youth contemplating tattooing to rethink their decision and seek guidance from Allah.

Gaura highlighted the issue, stating, 'The practice of tattooing is against Sharia. It is an alteration of the form created by Allah. Muslim youth should stay away from this practice.' He criticized the growing trend among young people, who view tattoos as part of fashion and culture, labeling it a societal misstep that promotes tattoos as a status symbol.

The cleric further advised those who already have tattoos to repent and consider their removal if possible, emphasizing the Islamic principle that tattooing on the body is 'haram', or forbidden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

