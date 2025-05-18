Left Menu

Austria Wins Eurovision 2025 Amid Tensions in Basel

Austria clinched victory in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, marking its first win since 2014. Operatic singer JJ won with his song 'Wasted Love,' blending opera, techno, and high-pitched vocals. Political tensions surfaced with protests tied to the Gaza conflict, spotlighting Eurovision's claim of neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 05:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable return to the spotlight, Austria secured its first Eurovision Song Contest victory since 2014, with operatic singer JJ triumphing in Basel. JJ's performance combined unique elements of opera, techno, and high vocals in his song 'Wasted Love,' captivating both professional juries and global audiences.

This triumph marks Austria's third win in Eurovision history, following the landmark victories of Conchita Wurst and Udo Juergens. JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, expressed his joy at resonating with audiences worldwide, sharing insights into his creative process and aspirations to spread love through music.

Despite celebrating musical achievement, this year's event stirred political tensions. Protests emerged over Israel's participation linked to the Gaza conflict, reflecting ongoing debates over Eurovision's political neutrality. Demonstrations in Basel highlighted the contentious backdrop, as security intervened during the contest to prevent disruptions.

