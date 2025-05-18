Austria Wins Eurovision 2025 Amid Tensions in Basel

In a remarkable return to the spotlight, Austria secured its first Eurovision Song Contest victory since 2014, with operatic singer JJ triumphing in Basel. JJ's performance combined unique elements of opera, techno, and high vocals in his song 'Wasted Love,' captivating both professional juries and global audiences.

This triumph marks Austria's third win in Eurovision history, following the landmark victories of Conchita Wurst and Udo Juergens. JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, expressed his joy at resonating with audiences worldwide, sharing insights into his creative process and aspirations to spread love through music.

Despite celebrating musical achievement, this year's event stirred political tensions. Protests emerged over Israel's participation linked to the Gaza conflict, reflecting ongoing debates over Eurovision's political neutrality. Demonstrations in Basel highlighted the contentious backdrop, as security intervened during the contest to prevent disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)