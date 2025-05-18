Willem Dafoe to Star in Futuristic Drama 'Cuddle'

Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe is set to take on a leading role in the upcoming near-future drama, 'Cuddle'. The film, directed by Barbara Paz, marks her first venture into fiction features.

This project reunites Dafoe with Paz, following their collaboration in the 2015 production of 'My Hindu Friend'. In 'Cuddle', Dafoe plays a professional cuddler named Dante, offering platonic comfort to those in need of human connection.

The film delves into themes of loneliness and the desire for touch, resonating with contemporary societal issues. The production is a collaboration between Renata Brandao, Juliana Capelini, and several others under Conspiracao, Infinity Hill, and BP. Dafoe's recent credits include the 2024 release of 'Nosferatu', directed by Robert Eggers.

