From Rush Hour to Inner Peace: Mumbai's Train Yoga Revolution

Heal-Station transforms Mumbai's train commutes into spontaneous yoga sessions. Founded by Ruchita Shah, the initiative leverages travel time to promote wellness with simple exercises. With support from over 100 volunteer instructors, including senior citizens, this movement is reshaping the perception of transit time in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As dawn breaks over Mumbai, its iconic local trains buzz with life, as commuters navigate rush hour. Amid this bustle, a quiet transformation is taking place.

Some passengers scroll through phones, while others partake in an unusual ritual: seated yoga. Founded by Ruchita Shah, Heal-Station turns commute time into yoga sessions, introducing novel wellness practices onboard trains since 2017.

Heal-Station's instructors, often senior citizens, guide commuters through simple exercises. Volunteer-driven and designed for transit, these sessions include stretches, breathing techniques, and posture corrections. The countdown to Yoga Day 2025 promises a grand celebration, turning trains into yoga studios with celebrity support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

