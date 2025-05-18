From Rush Hour to Inner Peace: Mumbai's Train Yoga Revolution
Heal-Station transforms Mumbai's train commutes into spontaneous yoga sessions. Founded by Ruchita Shah, the initiative leverages travel time to promote wellness with simple exercises. With support from over 100 volunteer instructors, including senior citizens, this movement is reshaping the perception of transit time in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
As dawn breaks over Mumbai, its iconic local trains buzz with life, as commuters navigate rush hour. Amid this bustle, a quiet transformation is taking place.
Some passengers scroll through phones, while others partake in an unusual ritual: seated yoga. Founded by Ruchita Shah, Heal-Station turns commute time into yoga sessions, introducing novel wellness practices onboard trains since 2017.
Heal-Station's instructors, often senior citizens, guide commuters through simple exercises. Volunteer-driven and designed for transit, these sessions include stretches, breathing techniques, and posture corrections. The countdown to Yoga Day 2025 promises a grand celebration, turning trains into yoga studios with celebrity support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electric Buses Revolutionize Delhi Commutes
Mumbai's Unseasonal Rains Disrupt Commute and Flights
Designing for Health and Wellness: Alan Hedge on Workplace Ergonomics
Monsoon Chaos: Mumbai's Welcome Relief Turns into Commute Nightmare
Delhi's Heat Action Plan: Safeguarding Commuters from Scorching Heat