From Rush Hour to Inner Peace: Mumbai's Train Yoga Revolution

As dawn breaks over Mumbai, its iconic local trains buzz with life, as commuters navigate rush hour. Amid this bustle, a quiet transformation is taking place.

Some passengers scroll through phones, while others partake in an unusual ritual: seated yoga. Founded by Ruchita Shah, Heal-Station turns commute time into yoga sessions, introducing novel wellness practices onboard trains since 2017.

Heal-Station's instructors, often senior citizens, guide commuters through simple exercises. Volunteer-driven and designed for transit, these sessions include stretches, breathing techniques, and posture corrections. The countdown to Yoga Day 2025 promises a grand celebration, turning trains into yoga studios with celebrity support.

(With inputs from agencies.)